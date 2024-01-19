TikTok's AI Song Feature Sparks Mixed Reactions among Users

TikTok, the popular social media platform known for launching viral songs, is now testing a new feature called AI Song, designed to assist users in songwriting through artificial intelligence.



Utilizing the powerful language model Bloom, AI Song generates songs based on user text prompts. When creating a post, users can input lyrics into the text field, prompting TikTok to recommend AI Song for adding sounds and allowing them to toggle the song's genre.

While AI Song hasn't been made available to all users yet, some TikTok enthusiasts have started experimenting with the feature. The initial results, however, are less than impressive. Despite the availability of auto-tuning vocals, several songs created using AI Song have been reported to be out of tune.



One user, Jonah Manzano, produced a song attempting to make the word "comedy" have more syllables than necessary. In contrast, another user, Kristi Leilani, recreated a Britney Spears song with noticeably out-of-tune vocals.



This is not TikTok's first venture into AI-generated music. The platform gained attention for the viral AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd song titled "Heart on My Sleeve." However, not all reactions have been positive, with Bad Bunny criticizing users for listening to an AI sound-alike on TikTok.



TikTok is not alone in incorporating generative AI features for user content creation. YouTube has also tested a music creation functionality, allowing users to make songs from text prompts or hummed tunes. The feature, known as Dream Track, enables users to create 30-second snippets in the style of famous artists.



In a move towards transparency, TikTok has introduced additional features to help users identify AI-created content on the platform. The platform has also updated its rules, requiring users to disclose the use of AI in their content, ensuring a more informed and transparent community.