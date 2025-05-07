Today's NYT Connections Puzzle – Solve and Share!
Join us for today’s NYT Connections puzzle! Use the hints to group words and solve the puzzle. It’s fun, easy, and great for your brain. Ready to give it a try?
It’s time for another Connections game! Last week, Duolingo said it will use A.I. to make language lessons and replace workers. I’ve used Duolingo for a few years to learn French. I made slow progress, but I reached almost 800 days in a row.
After hearing the news, I decided to delete the app. Now, I want to find better ways to learn French that fit my time.
Today’s Connections Puzzle
Here are today’s groups with hints to help you solve them:
Yellow – Getting Better
HEAL – get better
KNIT – bones come together
MEND – fix
RECOVER – feel better
Green – Not Including
BESIDES – other than
BUT – not this one
EXCEPT – leave out
SAVE – also means leave out
Blue – Tarot Cards
CUPS
PENTACLES
SWORDS
WANDS
(All are names of cards in tarot reading)
Purple – Sounds Like Gemstones
CHORAL → sounds like coral
OPEL → sounds like opal
PURL → sounds like pearl
QUARTS → sounds like quartz