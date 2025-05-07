Today's NYT Connections Puzzle – Solve and Share!

It’s time for another Connections game! Last week, Duolingo said it will use A.I. to make language lessons and replace workers. I’ve used Duolingo for a few years to learn French. I made slow progress, but I reached almost 800 days in a row.

After hearing the news, I decided to delete the app. Now, I want to find better ways to learn French that fit my time.

Today’s Connections Puzzle

Here are today’s groups with hints to help you solve them:

Yellow – Getting Better

HEAL – get better

KNIT – bones come together

MEND – fix

RECOVER – feel better

Green – Not Including

BESIDES – other than

BUT – not this one

EXCEPT – leave out

SAVE – also means leave out

Blue – Tarot Cards

CUPS

PENTACLES

SWORDS

WANDS

(All are names of cards in tarot reading)

Purple – Sounds Like Gemstones

CHORAL → sounds like coral

OPEL → sounds like opal

PURL → sounds like pearl

QUARTS → sounds like quartz



