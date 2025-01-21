Live
Today's ‘Wordle’ #1312 Hints, Clues, and Solution for Tuesday, January 21st
Solve today's Wordle with hints, clues, and the correct word! Discover the etymology of "icing" and learn how competitive Wordle scoring works. Read on for tips and insights.
Here’s how today’s Wordle was approached: After a few guesses, a yellow letter appeared, narrowing down the options. With a few more tries, the correct word was figured out in four guesses.
Hint: Cake
Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.
Below are Spoilers:
I usually check my progress with Wordle Bot, and today, I had a bit of a role reversal. Yesterday, I solved it in two tries, while the Bot took four. Today, the Bot got it in two guesses, which was a stroke of luck! My first guess, "SPOIL," wasn’t great, and “CRATE” only gave me one yellow box. Next, I guessed "JUICY," which led me to the correct word: ICING.
Competitive Wordle Score:
I scored 0 points for solving it in four guesses and -1 point for losing to the Bot. It’s just the icing on the cake!
How Competitive Wordle Works:
- Guessing in 1 = 3 points
- Guessing in 2 = 2 points
- Guessing in 3 = 1 point
- Guessing in 4 = 0 points
- Guessing in 5 = -1 point
- Guessing in 6 = -2 points
- Missing the Wordle = -3 points
If you beat your opponent, you earn 1 point; if you tie, 0 points; and if you lose, -1 point.
Wordle Etymology:
"Icing" comes from the verb "ice," which means "to cover with ice." The word originated from Old English "īs," meaning "ice," which traces back to Proto-Germanic and Proto-Indo-European roots. In the context of desserts, icing appeared in English in the 18th century, referring to a sweet glaze that looked like ice.