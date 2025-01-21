Today's ‘Wordle’ #1312 Hints, Clues, and Solution for Tuesday, January 21st

Here’s how today’s Wordle was approached: After a few guesses, a yellow letter appeared, narrowing down the options. With a few more tries, the correct word was figured out in four guesses.

Hint: Cake

Clue: This Wordle has a double letter.

Below are Spoilers:

I usually check my progress with Wordle Bot, and today, I had a bit of a role reversal. Yesterday, I solved it in two tries, while the Bot took four. Today, the Bot got it in two guesses, which was a stroke of luck! My first guess, "SPOIL," wasn’t great, and “CRATE” only gave me one yellow box. Next, I guessed "JUICY," which led me to the correct word: ICING.

Competitive Wordle Score:

I scored 0 points for solving it in four guesses and -1 point for losing to the Bot. It’s just the icing on the cake!

How Competitive Wordle Works:

- Guessing in 1 = 3 points

- Guessing in 2 = 2 points

- Guessing in 3 = 1 point

- Guessing in 4 = 0 points

- Guessing in 5 = -1 point

- Guessing in 6 = -2 points

- Missing the Wordle = -3 points

If you beat your opponent, you earn 1 point; if you tie, 0 points; and if you lose, -1 point.

Wordle Etymology:

"Icing" comes from the verb "ice," which means "to cover with ice." The word originated from Old English "īs," meaning "ice," which traces back to Proto-Germanic and Proto-Indo-European roots. In the context of desserts, icing appeared in English in the 18th century, referring to a sweet glaze that looked like ice.