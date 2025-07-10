Today’s Wordle Answer July 10, 2025 — Word is JUMPY

Today is July 10, 2025. The Wordle game gave a new puzzle called #1482. Players need to guess a five-letter word.

How to Play Wordle

You get six chances to guess the correct word. Each guess helps you know if your letters are right or wrong. The game is popular and played by many people every day.

Hints for Today’s Word

The word is a describing word (an adjective).

It has only one vowel, the letter U.

No letter is used twice.

The word starts with the letter J.

It means a person who is nervous or scared easily.

The Answer: JUMPY

The answer today is JUMPY. This word means someone who gets scared or nervous quickly, like a “scaredy-cat.” It’s a simple word but tricky for some players.

Why People Like Wordle

Wordle is fun and makes you think about words. It helps you learn and enjoy guessing games every day.