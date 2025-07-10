Live
Today’s Wordle Answer July 10, 2025 — Word is JUMPY
Highlights
This is an easy guide for Wordle today. The word is “JUMPY.” It means nervous or scared. Learn how to play and guess the word.
Today is July 10, 2025. The Wordle game gave a new puzzle called #1482. Players need to guess a five-letter word.
How to Play Wordle
You get six chances to guess the correct word. Each guess helps you know if your letters are right or wrong. The game is popular and played by many people every day.
Hints for Today’s Word
- The word is a describing word (an adjective).
- It has only one vowel, the letter U.
- No letter is used twice.
- The word starts with the letter J.
- It means a person who is nervous or scared easily.
The Answer: JUMPY
The answer today is JUMPY. This word means someone who gets scared or nervous quickly, like a “scaredy-cat.” It’s a simple word but tricky for some players.
Why People Like Wordle
Wordle is fun and makes you think about words. It helps you learn and enjoy guessing games every day.
