Uber One Subscription Plan Launched in India: Price, Benefits and More

The well-known online taxi service provider Uber has launched its monthly subscription plan called ‘Uber One’ in India. Uber One offers benefits, offers and discounts to its users, ultimately attracting more users to opt for its subscription-based programs. According to reports, the subscription model has already garnered more than 25 million subscribers worldwide, and the company is expanding its subscriber base to India. In India, Uber One offers its users three plan options consisting of monthly, quarterly and annual plans. Here is everything you need to know about Uber One.

What is Uber One, and what benefits does it offer to users?

Uber One is a subscription-based service similar to Zomato Gold and Swiggy One. With it, subscribers can get additional benefits on ride bookings, priority support and more. Uber One was officially launched in the US in 2021 and in Canada, last year and attracted numerous app users to use the subscription services. Uber One is now expanding to India at a starting price of just Rs 149.

In India, Uber One users can enjoy benefits like up to 10% credit on car, motor vehicle or motorcycle bookings, three months of free Zomato Gold, priority support, premium drivers and more. Monthly or quarterly subscribers can get up to Rs 150 off on 150 rides, and annual subscribers can get 600 rides at a discounted price.

Uber One Pricing Options and Availability

The Uber One plans are available on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis and cost Rs 149, Rs 349 and Rs 1499, respectively. The feature has already been rolled out on the Android app, and we can also see a 60% discount on the one-month plan, which now costs just Rs 59.60. First of all, Uber One is available in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. So, to get discounts on rides, users can choose the Uber One plan based on their budget and requirements.

The Uber app is currently undergoing several improvements. Recently, it was announced that female riders will be given priority to ensure the safety of women. Now, with Uber One, users can enjoy even more benefits.