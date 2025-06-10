Vivo T4 Ultra Set to Launch on June 11 in India: Price, Specs, and Features Leaked

Vivo will launch a new smartphone called the Vivo T4 Ultra in India on June 11. This phone is made for fast performance. It will use the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chip and run on Android 15 with FuntouchOS 15. A leaked report says the phone may cost about ₹35,000, which is a little more than the older Vivo T3 Ultra, which cost ₹31,999.

The phone may have a 6.67-inch OLED curved screen. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth use. The screen will also have 1.5K resolution and be very bright with 5,000 nits peak brightness. Vivo says the phone will be 7.43mm thick and weigh 192 grams. It will come in black and white colours.

For photos, the Vivo T4 Ultra will have a 50MP main camera with image stabilisation, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP zoom camera with 3x zoom. Leaks also say the phone will have a 5,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging, which means it will charge quickly.

The phone might have an IP64 water resistance rating, which is lower than the IP68 rating of the older model. Even so, the Vivo T4 Ultra looks like a good choice for users who want fast speed, a bright screen, and strong camera features.