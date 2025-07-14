Vivo X200 FE 5G in India: Everything You Need to Know

Vivo is set to launch two new smartphones in India today, 14 July. The company is reportedly going to announce the Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 officially at 12 PM (IST), followed by their launch on Flipkart and Vivo’s online store.

Information about information about the Vivo X200 FE courtesy of tipter Paras Guglani was leaked just prior to the launch of the phone on the market in India today. The Vivo X200 FE was unveiled last week in China Here's the first glimpse of its Indian price along with Vivo X200 FE specs prior to the Vivo X200 FE launch.

Leaker Paras Guglani claims that the Vivo X200 FE price in India at a price of Rs. 54,999. However, the actual price might vary and reach as low as Rs. 49,999 due to various discounts and offers.

A recent leak states that the Vivo X200 FE will launch in two different variants, with one model comprising 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the other will offer 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Moreover, the phone will be available in three colour options, including yellow, blue, and grey.

Moving onto the cameras, the Vivo X200 FE has a triple rear camera array developed in collaboration with Zeiss. As per earlier reports, the Vivo X200 FE is powered by a 50MP Zeiss IMX921 main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens for long-distance photography. Additionally, it comes with an ultrawide camera with 8MP to compliment the telephoto and primary cameras.

With regards to connectivity it is Vivo X200 FE supports Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type C (OTG-supported) as well as an GPS system that works with Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and A-GPS. The phone is slim and sleek design that measures 150.83 x 71.76 7.76 7.99 millimeters and weighing around 186 grams.