Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Teased: What to Expect from Vivo's Latest Flagships

Vivo has officially teased the global launch of its X200 series, which will start in Malaysia and likely expand to other international markets soon. The first official teaser has been shared in Malaysia, hinting that the launch could happen this month. Vivo's marketing efforts are well underway in the region following recent approvals across various certification platforms.

Vivo X200 Series Teasers and Certification In Malaysia, the official teaser hints at the X200 series launch, with both the X200 and X200 Pro models recently certified by Malaysia's SIRIM platform. Additionally, these models have gained certification from Bluetooth SIG and approval in other key regions, including India, Indonesia, and Europe. Alongside these two models, Vivo also launched the X200 Pro Mini exclusively in China, but this variant hasn't received certification elsewhere, suggesting it may remain a China-exclusive.

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro: Specifications and Features The Vivo X200 features a 6.67-inch OLED 8T LTPS micro-quad-curved display with 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It also includes 2160Hz PWM dimming and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor. The Pro variant is upgraded with a slightly larger 6.78-inch OLED 8T LTPO screen with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor but shares similar high-end display features. The Dimensity 9400 chipset powers both devices and comes with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for smooth performance. Battery life differs slightly: the X200 houses a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging, while the Pro model upgrades to a 6,000mAh battery that supports both 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro: Camera System On the front, both models feature a 32MP Samsung S5KKD1 selfie camera. The X200 rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP LYT-600 3x periscope lens with OIS. The Pro model enhances the primary sensor to a 50MP LYT-818 with OIS and offers a powerful 200MP Samsung S5KHP9 3.7x periscope lens while maintaining the ultra-wide camera.

Vivo X200 and X200 Pro: Additional Features Both devices will run FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, with dual speakers, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. The Pro version also includes USB Gen 3.2 support and an IP68/69 rating for added durability. With this launch, Vivo's X200 series promises enhanced display quality, upgraded cameras, and strong performance for users worldwide.