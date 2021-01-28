WhatsApp desktop users gets a new layer of security; check out

WhatsApp is adding a new layer of security to its web and desktop applications. WhatsApp users will now have to verify before linking their accounts to the web or desktop. The new WhatsApp feature will start rolling out to users around the world in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp users on Android can use their fingerprint or face unlock to authenticate WhatsApp Web or desktop. iPhone users will need to verify their accounts using Face ID. This security check will appear every time users link their WhatsApp account to a new laptop or PC. Also, this process will appear before scanning the QR code from the phone.

WhatsApp is also updating the user interface for WhatsApp Web in its mobile applications. The new user interface now shows "link a device" which replaces the "+" icon. However, as users can still see the devices that their WhatsApp account is connected to and unlink from here, there are not many changes. WhatsApp's new web UI started showing up for beta users earlier this month.

WhatsApp in a launch announced the new feature and also assured users that biometric authentication is secure. "Face and fingerprint authentication is performed on your device in a way that preserves privacy; by design, WhatsApp cannot access biometric information stored by your device's operating system, "WhatsApp said.

The messaging app has come under scrutiny for its updated privacy policy on sharing user data with Facebook. WhatsApp has postponed the new policy's activation from February to July, but users have flocked to alternatives like Signal and Telegram.

WhatsApp is also working on adding support for multiple devices in addition to the web and the desktop. This feature has been discovered with the new link device design. There is no official information yet on when it is compatible with various devices.