WhatsApp latest iOS update brings animated stickers and QR code feature; Learn to use

WhatsApp latest iOS update: WhatsApp has officially rolled out the animated stickers, QR codes, and other features with the latest iOS update. Besides the animated stickers, WhatsApp also released the QR code feature. To get the latest features, iPhone users need to update to the latest version of the app offered on the App Store.

The animated stickers are available in the chatbox, where you type your message. Users will be able to add it to their list after downloading the sticker packs.

Follow these steps to use animated stickers on WhatsApp

1. Open a WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji button.

2. Choose the stickers option and tap on the '+' icon.

3. You'll find the sticker packs list available to download.

4. The animated stickers have a play button on top makes it easy to recognize.

5. Click on the down arrow icon and download animated sticker packs.

6. After it is downloaded, you'll find them in the sticker tab.

Currently, WhatsApp has animated sticker packs like Chummy Chum Chums, Rico's Sweet Life, Playful Piyomaru, Bright Days, and Moody Foodies. You have the option to delete these sticker packs on WhatsApp whenever you feel.

Once you download and share stickers with anyone in your contact list, it can play only once. To play it again, you need to scroll up and down the screen. According to reports, WhatsApp is trying to make animated stickers play in a loop and roll out the feature soon.

QR Code Feature

WhatsApp has also rolled out the much-anticipated QR code support for iOS users. This feature allows users to share their QR code instead of their phone numbers. Users can scan a QR code to add a new contact instead of typing out the numbers.

Know-How to Access QR Code

To access QR codes, WhatsApp users need to tap on the Settings menu. In the Settings menu, you will find a QR code icon on the top, just beside your status and profile. Click on the QR code icon, and you will be taken to a new window where you can access your contact code. You can scan or share their codes following the same process.