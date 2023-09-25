WhatsApp to stop working on these Android phones: Find the list

WhatsApp regularly updates its platforms with new features and security fixes to improve user experience, privacy and security. All versions of WhatsApp, including Android, iOS, and web, receive new system updates almost every month to adapt to more recent operating systems. But with new updates for newer operating systems, WhatsApp is also removing support for older or obsolete operating systems to focus on developing new technologies.



In a recent announcement, WhatsApp stated that it will stop supporting smartphones running Android OS version 4.1 and earlier after October 24.



"To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp," reads the official note on WhatsApp faq. Here is a list of some famous smartphones running on Android OS version 4.1 and older.



List of Android phones that WhatsApp will stop supporting:



Nexus 7 (upgradable to Android 4.2)

Samsung Galaxy Note 2

HTC One

Sony Xperia Z

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy Nexus

HTC Sensation

Motorola Droid Razr

Sony Xperia S2

Motorola Xoom

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Asus Eee Pad Transformer

Acer Iconia Tab A5003

Samsung Galaxy S

HTC Desire HD

LG Optimus 2X

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc3

Most phones on the list are older models that only a few people use today. However, if you still own one of these phones, consider upgrading to a newer device. This is because WhatsApp and many other applications have stopped supporting obsolete operating systems. Additionally, your phone becomes vulnerable to cyber threats without new security updates.



Meanwhile, if you are unsure whether your smartphone is running Android OS version 4.1 or earlier, you can check your device's settings menu. Go to Settings > About phone > Software information. Your Android version will appear in the Version category.



List of devices compatible with WhatsApp



Here is the list of devices that will continue to support WhatsApp after October 24.

Android operating system version 5.0 and later

iPhone with iOS 12 and later KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. Additionally, WhatsApp requires users to have a phone number to receive SMS or calls to verify their account. It notes that the platform does not allow users to create new accounts on devices with only Wi-Fi access.