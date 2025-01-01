Live
- ED Investigation Gains Momentum in Formula E Case
- Kejriwal launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana
- Global Family Day 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, and Quotes to Celebrate Togetherness
- Warm New Year Greetings 2025: Beautiful Wishes to Share With Your Loved Ones
- Subsidised flour @ Rs 5 for Akharas, Kalpvasis
- Rolling out new criminal laws, CAA major tasks of MHA
- Thousands flock to Puri to have ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath
- 2024 Health Ministry: Ayushman Bharat scheme extended to over 70 years
- Here’s how Priyanka Chopra deals with people who ‘give off bad vibes’
- Special bus services announced from Hyderabad to AP during Sankranti
Just In
WhatsApp Unveils Happy New Year 2025 Stickers: How to Download and Share
Spread joy this New Year with WhatsApp's official 2025 sticker pack—download and share festive greetings with friends and family effortlessly.
Kick-off 2025 in style with WhatsApp's vibrant new sticker pack, perfect for sharing festive cheer with loved ones. This exclusive "Happy New Year" pack offers 10 unique designs to make your wishes more expressive and memorable. Whether you're connecting with friends, family, or colleagues, these stickers provide a delightful way to spread happiness during the New Year celebrations.
The sticker pack, which is only 130 KB in size, is compatible with multiple platforms, including Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, and WhatsApp Web. Here's how to download and share it seamlessly:
How to Download WhatsApp's New Year 2025 Sticker Pack
- Access the Sticker Pack: Check this link to open the sticker pack on WhatsApp.
- Add to Stickers: Tap or click the "Add to my stickers" button.
- Confirmation: Wait for the "Sticker added" notification to confirm the successful download.
After downloading, the sticker pack will appear in your WhatsApp Stickers section. You can then use it in chats to add a festive touch to your messages.
How to Share Stickers on WhatsApp
- Open a Chat: Navigate to any chat window, one-on-one or group.
- Select Stickers: Tap the emoji icon and choose the "Stickers" tab.
- Pick and Send: Select a sticker from the "Happy New Year" pack and share it with your contacts.
Discover More with Third-Party Sticker Packs
For extra creativity, explore additional sticker packs on the Google Play Store. Search for "Happy New Year 2025 stickers," download your preferred app, and add stickers to WhatsApp by tapping "Add to WhatsApp." These third-party options offer a wider collection of designs to make your wishes special.
Celebrate the arrival of the new year 2025 with WhatsApp's festive sticker packs and make your wishes genuinely memorable!