Live
- Hyderabad: 22-Year-Old Software Employee’s Tragic Suicide
- Andhra Pradesh Politics: BJP’s Strategy and Pawan Kalyan’s Support for Modi
- Chicken prices shoot up demand rises on Kanuma
- Skills upgrade, employment generation hold key
- Demand grows for Mardaraj Chair at Khallikote Unitary University
- Bhubaneswar: Milk to be offered in mid-day meals
- Khurda Road-Bolangir rail project achieves milestone
- Bengaluru: 27-Year-Old BCA Graduate Arrested for 16 Thefts, Gold Worth ₹18.5 Lakh Recovered
- Jindal Sri Sri Academy celebrates Annual Day
- Majhi takes holy dip in Baitarani on Makar Sankranti
Just In
WhatsApp Update: Selfie Stickers, Double-Tap Reactions and Shareable Sticker Packs
WhatsApp introduces creative features like selfie stickers, double-tap reactions, and shareable sticker packs for an engaging and personalized messaging experience.
WhatsApp has unveiled a series of exciting features to enhance user engagement and creativity. With the latest update, users can enjoy innovative tools like selfie stickers, double-tap reactions, and simplified sticker pack sharing, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable messaging experience.
Selfie Stickers and Creative Camera Effects
One of the standout additions is the Selfie Stickers feature, allowing users to turn their selfies into custom stickers. By selecting the "create sticker" icon and using the camera, Android users can instantly generate personalized stickers. An iOS version is expected to launch soon.
WhatsApp has also introduced 30 new camera effects, including filters and backgrounds, to enhance photos and videos taken within chats. These creative options let users personalize their messages, adding a unique touch to their visual content.
Faster Message Reactions and Sticker Sharing
Expressing emotions is now quicker with the new double-tap reaction feature. Users can simply double-tap a message to react instantly, making interactions faster and more intuitive. Additionally, accessing and using frequently used reactions has been streamlined.
Sharing sticker packs has also become easier. Users can now recommend and share their favourite sticker packs directly within chats, making it simpler to discover and exchange stickers with friends.
WhatsApp’s Commitment to Improvement
In a blog post, WhatsApp emphasized that these updates align with its mission to create a fun, secure, and user-friendly platform. The rollout is gradual, and users are advised to keep their apps updated to access these features. With this latest update, WhatsApp continues to enhance its platform, providing creative tools and seamless interaction for users worldwide.