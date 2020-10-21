WhatsApp Web to Bring Voice and Video Calls Soon

Whatsapp video call on pc: WhatsApp web might soon get voice and video calls, as per a report that found the feature in a recent update to the web client in version 2.2043.7 of WhatsApp. As per a report in WABetaInfo, currently, the feature is under development and will be soon made available by the Facebook-owned messaging platform in a future build. According to the report, WhatsApp is bearing in mind to push the new feature in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta stage.

The report also displays out screenshots of the new feature, which shows that when a user receives a call, a window will pop-up. The window displayed will be a small "incoming call" window with the options showing accept, decline, or ignore the incoming call from the other end. The incoming call window will also show the display picture of the caller. For outgoing calls, the pop-up window is smaller than the incoming call window and only shows the status of the call - 'Calling', 'Ringing', or in-call timer. Additional to this, the WABetaInfor report shared that the update will also bring the group calling features to WhatsApp web as well.

WhatsApp web voice and video calls support has been a much-demanded feature from users across the globe. As of now, WhatsApp or Facebook have not shared any further details about this feature or when it will be made available to the public.

Recently, WhatsApp has been reported to be testing a slew of new features like in-app support, History Sync highlight, Multi-gadget uphold and the ability to mute chats forever. It is also good to see that WhatsApp is taking up the feedback from users and working on features that have been highly demanded in the past if these reports are believed to be accurate.