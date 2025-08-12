Wordle Answer for August 12 (#1515) – Hint, Clue & Solution

If you couldn’t guess today’s Wordle, here’s some help.

Hint: Drifter

Clue: This word has more consonants than vowels

Answer: NOMAD

A nomad is someone who moves from place to place and does not stay in one home for long.

In the past, nomads were people who traveled to find food, water, or land for their animals. Today, there are also “digital nomads” who work online while traveling to different places.

Many players found today’s puzzle tricky, but if you thought about travel and moving around, “NOMAD” made sense.