Wordle Answer for June 24, 2025: Today's Hints and Solution (#1466)

Welcome! Today’s Wordle puzzle is #1466 for Monday, June 24, 2025. If you need help, here are some easy hints and the answer.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a free word game.

You guess a 5-letter word.

You get 6 tries to find the word.

After each guess, you see colors:

Green = right letter, right place

Yellow = right letter, wrong place

Gray = letter not in the word

Hints for Today’s Word

Here are some simple clues:

The word starts with E

It has a double letter

The word means a top or best group

(Like rich or important people)

Wordle Answer for June 24:

The answer is: ELITE

It means the best people or top group in society.