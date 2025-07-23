Live
Wordle Answer for Today (July 23, 2025) – Hints & Final Solution for Puzzle #1495
Highlights
Looking for today’s Wordle answer? Puzzle #1495 for July 23, 2025, starts with "W" and has two vowels. Get hints and the final solution here.
Wordle is a fun puzzle game, and every day you will get an opportunity to solve a new puzzle. In the Wordle game, players will get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word.
After each guess, the game shows clues using colors:
- Green – The letter is correct and in the right position
- Yellow – The letter is correct, but in the wrong position
- Grey – The letter is not in the word
Even though the rules are simple, solving the puzzle needs logical thinking and good vocabulary.
Hints for Today’s Wordle (July 23, 2025)
- Puzzle Number: 1495
- Starts with: W
- Number of vowels: 2
- Repeating letters: None
- Main hint: Our human body is made up of about 60
Final Hint
It is a liquid found in oceans, rivers, and inside all living things. It is essential for life.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The answer to Wordle for July 23, 2025, is: WATER
