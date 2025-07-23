Wordle Answer for Today (July 23, 2025) – Hints & Final Solution for Puzzle #1495

Wordle is a fun puzzle game, and every day you will get an opportunity to solve a new puzzle. In the Wordle game, players will get six tries to guess a hidden five-letter word.

After each guess, the game shows clues using colors:

Green – The letter is correct and in the right position

Yellow – The letter is correct, but in the wrong position

Grey – The letter is not in the word

Even though the rules are simple, solving the puzzle needs logical thinking and good vocabulary.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (July 23, 2025)

Puzzle Number: 1495

Starts with: W

Number of vowels: 2

Repeating letters: None

Main hint: Our human body is made up of about 60

Final Hint

It is a liquid found in oceans, rivers, and inside all living things. It is essential for life.

Today’s Wordle Answer

The answer to Wordle for July 23, 2025, is: WATER