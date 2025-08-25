Live
- CM Prem Singh Tamang inspects State Library construction, says symbol of 'aatmanirbharta' in Sikkim
- Gurpreet Singh named in India's 23-man squad for CAFA Nations Cup
- Optimistic about India-US trade negotiations: RBI Governor
- ICSI CS June 2025 Result Declared: Check Professional & Executive Results Online
- SBI asks RBI to allow banks to finance acquisitions
- Two held in Delhi for opening fire at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home
- MP Tejasvi Surya Compares Delhi Metro Minimal Hike to Bengaluru Metro Steep Fare
- Free English training held for teachers under FLN prog
- Vidya Sagar Hospital completes 500 robotic knee replacement surgeries
- India's hospitality sector to add Rs 43.25 lakh crore to GDP, create 63 million jobs by 2034
Wordle Answer Today, August 25, 2025: Hints, Clues and Solution
Struggling with today’s Wordle? Check out the hints and clues for August 25, 2025. The Wordle answer has one vowel, no repeating letters, starts with ‘M’, and means joy or laughter. Reveal the solution here!
Wordle is an interesting game that offers an opportunity for its players to guess a five-letter word. Players get 6 attempts to guess the correct word, making it an exciting game to play.
Players will get feedback in the form of a color for each guess they make.
Color Feedback
Green signals the correct letter in the correct spot
Yellow indicates the correct letter in the wrong spot
Gray suggests that the letter isn't in the word.
Such is the game's popularity that users often share their results on social media platforms.
If you are struggling to solve today’s, here is the answer:
Wordle Hints for Today
Today’s word is a noun (a naming word).
It starts with the letter M.
It has one vowel: the letter 'I'.
There are no repeating letters.
The word means happiness, fun, or laughter.
Today’s Wordle Answer
The Wordle answer for today is: MIRTH.