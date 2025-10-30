Live
Wordle Answer Today (October 30, 2025) – Word with Two Vowels Starts with L and Ends with E
Highlights
Today’s Wordle answer for October 30, 2025, is LATHE. It has two vowels and no repeat letters. See the meaning, hints, and yesterday’s Wordle answer here.
Today’s Wordle was a bit tricky.
It had two vowels and no repeat letters.
The word started with L and ended with E.
If you could not guess it, here is the answer and meaning.
Q1: What is today’s Wordle answer?
The Wordle answer for October 30, 2025, is LATHE.
Q2: How many vowels are in it?
There are two vowels — A and E.
Q3: What does LATHE mean?
A lathe is a machine used to shape wood or metal.
It spins the material while a tool cuts or smooths it.
Q4: Was today’s Wordle hard?
Yes, many players said it was hard.
LATHE is not a common word.
Many guessed words like LARGE or LEASE first.
Q5: What was yesterday’s Wordle answer?
Yesterday’s Wordle (October 29, 2025) answer was GLARE.
