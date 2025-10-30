  • Menu
Wordle Answer Today (October 30, 2025) – Word with Two Vowels Starts with L and Ends with E

Highlights

Today’s Wordle answer for October 30, 2025, is LATHE. It has two vowels and no repeat letters. See the meaning, hints, and yesterday’s Wordle answer here.

Today’s Wordle was a bit tricky.

It had two vowels and no repeat letters.

The word started with L and ended with E.

If you could not guess it, here is the answer and meaning.

Q1: What is today’s Wordle answer?

The Wordle answer for October 30, 2025, is LATHE.

Q2: How many vowels are in it?

There are two vowels — A and E.

Q3: What does LATHE mean?

A lathe is a machine used to shape wood or metal.

It spins the material while a tool cuts or smooths it.

Q4: Was today’s Wordle hard?

Yes, many players said it was hard.

LATHE is not a common word.

Many guessed words like LARGE or LEASE first.

Q5: What was yesterday’s Wordle answer?

Yesterday’s Wordle (October 29, 2025) answer was GLARE.

