Wordle Answer Today (September 11, 2025) – Simple Hints for Students

Wordle is a daily word game created in 2021 by Josh Wardle. It became popular because it’s simple, fun, and only takes a few minutes to play.

In Wordle, you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.

Green = correct letter, right spot

Yellow = correct letter, wrong spot

Gray = not in the word

Today’s Hints

It’s a common furniture item.

No double letters.

Starts with the letter C.

Today’s Answer

The Wordle answer for September 11, 2025 is CHAIR.