Wordle Answer Today (September 11, 2025) – Simple Hints for Students

Highlights

Find today’s Wordle answer for September 11, 2025. Easy hints, clues, and the final solution explained simply for students and beginners.

Wordle is a daily word game created in 2021 by Josh Wardle. It became popular because it’s simple, fun, and only takes a few minutes to play.

In Wordle, you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.

  • Green = correct letter, right spot
  • Yellow = correct letter, wrong spot
  • Gray = not in the word

Today’s Hints

  • It’s a common furniture item.
  • No double letters.
  • Starts with the letter C.

Today’s Answer

The Wordle answer for September 11, 2025 is CHAIR.

