Wordle Answer Today (September 11, 2025) – Simple Hints for Students
Highlights
Find today’s Wordle answer for September 11, 2025. Easy hints, clues, and the final solution explained simply for students and beginners.
Wordle is a daily word game created in 2021 by Josh Wardle. It became popular because it’s simple, fun, and only takes a few minutes to play.
In Wordle, you have six tries to guess a five-letter word.
- Green = correct letter, right spot
- Yellow = correct letter, wrong spot
- Gray = not in the word
Today’s Hints
- It’s a common furniture item.
- No double letters.
- Starts with the letter C.
Today’s Answer
The Wordle answer for September 11, 2025 is CHAIR.
