Wordle Challenge – March 10, 2025 - Tips and Answer 

Wordle Hints for March 10, 2025 (Game #1360):

1. Vowels: Today's word contains standard vowels in two places.

2. First Letter: The word starts with the letter 'S'.

3. Repeated Letters: There are no repeated letters in today's word.

4. Ending Letter: The word ends with the letter 'E'.

5. Definition: The word refers to a mean or evil feeling toward another, characterized by the inclination to hurt, humiliate, annoy, frustrate, etc.; ill will; malice.

If you haven't solved it yet, don't worry; the answer is provided below.

Wordle Answer (Game #1360):

Today's Wordle answer is "SPITE".

Engaging in daily word games like Wordle offers numerous cognitive benefits, including enhanced vocabulary, improved problem-solving skills, and increased mental agility. Regular participation in such activities can help maintain cognitive functions and may contribute to better brain health over time.