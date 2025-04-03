Wordle Hints and Answer for April 3, 2025: Today's Puzzle Solution

  • Menu
Highlights

Stuck on today's Wordle? Check out helpful hints and the answer for April 3, 2025. Solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going!

Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry, we’ve got hints to help you out. If you’re looking for the answer, it’s down below!

How Wordle Works

In Wordle, you guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess:

  • Green means the letter is right and in the right spot.
  • Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
  • Gray means the letter isn’t in the word.

Wordle Hints for April 3

  • The word is something you do to sheep.
  • It starts with ‘S’ and ends with ‘R’.
  • It has two vowels.
  • It has five unique letters.
  • If you try “HATES,” four letters will turn yellow.

Wordle Answer for April 3

The answer is SHEAR!

If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry—try again tomorrow. "Shear" means cutting wool from sheep or trimming things in general.

