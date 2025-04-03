Live
- Why Even Toddlers Are Suffering from Constipation—Experts Raise Concern
- Thunderbird Pro Takes on Gmail with New Email Services and AI Features
- Best Crypto Casinos (No KYC) | Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos Online - Play Anonymously & Win Big!
- MP: Madhav Tiger Reserve receives one more Tiger, numbers increase to seven
- Mentally challenged minor raped, murdered in J'khand; public outrage sparks protests
- Community Involvement Key to a TB-Free India, Say Experts
- Trump’s order hikes duty on Indian goods by 27 per cent, India in touch with US on tariff issue
- MCA opens player registration for T20 Mumbai League season 3
- Triveni home buyers file complaint with HRERA over Gurugram's Sky Palazzo project
- India poised to lead South Asia in AI adoption with 1.25 mn professionals: Report
Wordle Hints and Answer for April 3, 2025: Today's Puzzle Solution
Highlights
Stuck on today's Wordle? Check out helpful hints and the answer for April 3, 2025. Solve the puzzle and keep your winning streak going!
Stuck on today’s Wordle? Don’t worry, we’ve got hints to help you out. If you’re looking for the answer, it’s down below!
How Wordle Works
In Wordle, you guess a five-letter word in six tries. After each guess:
- Green means the letter is right and in the right spot.
- Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place.
- Gray means the letter isn’t in the word.
Wordle Hints for April 3
- The word is something you do to sheep.
- It starts with ‘S’ and ends with ‘R’.
- It has two vowels.
- It has five unique letters.
- If you try “HATES,” four letters will turn yellow.
Wordle Answer for April 3
The answer is SHEAR!
If you guessed it right, great job! If not, don’t worry—try again tomorrow. "Shear" means cutting wool from sheep or trimming things in general.
Next Story