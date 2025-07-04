Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle

Wordle is a game. You have six tries to guess a word with five letters. It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021. The New York Times bought the game in 2022.

You can guess any five-letter word first. When you guess, the colors show if the letters are right:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.

Yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place.

Gray means the letter is not in the word.

The New York Times says any word is good to start. They say “trace” is a good first word.

You can play Wordle free. If you want to save your scores and see more, you need to pay.

Hints for today’s Wordle:

The word is a noun and a verb.

As a noun, it is about grading exams.

It has two vowels: U and E.

No letters are repeated.

The word starts with C.

It means a line that is not straight. It also means to bend or curve.

Today’s answer is:

Curve