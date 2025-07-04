Live
Wordle July 4 Answer and Hints – Easy Guide for Today’s Puzzle
Get help with today’s Wordle puzzle for July 4. Learn the hints, rules, and the answer “Curve.” Perfect for beginners and anyone who wants a simple explanation.
Wordle is a game. You have six tries to guess a word with five letters. It was made by Josh Wardle in 2021. The New York Times bought the game in 2022.
You can guess any five-letter word first. When you guess, the colors show if the letters are right:
- Green means the letter is correct and in the right place.
- Yellow means the letter is correct but in the wrong place.
- Gray means the letter is not in the word.
The New York Times says any word is good to start. They say “trace” is a good first word.
You can play Wordle free. If you want to save your scores and see more, you need to pay.
Hints for today’s Wordle:
- The word is a noun and a verb.
- As a noun, it is about grading exams.
- It has two vowels: U and E.
- No letters are repeated.
- The word starts with C.
- It means a line that is not straight. It also means to bend or curve.
Today’s answer is:
Curve
