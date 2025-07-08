  • Menu
Wordle Made Easy: Hints for July 8 Word Puzzle

x

Highlights

Learn how to play Wordle with simple tips and clues for the July 8 puzzle. Find out today’s Wordle answer and helpful hints to solve it fast.

Wordle is a word game. You guess a word with five letters. You get six tries to guess the right word.

Josh Wardle made Wordle in 2021. It became very popular. In 2022, The New York Times bought it.

You can start by guessing any five-letter word. When you guess:

  • A letter turns green if it is right and in the right place.
  • A letter turns yellow if it is right but in the wrong place.
  • A letter turns gray if it is not in the word.

In 2023, the Wordle editor said any starting word is good. They also said “trace” is a good word to start with.

You can play Wordle for free. But if you want to save your scores and get more help, you need to pay for The New York Times.

Hints for July 8 Wordle:

  • The answer is a noun (a thing or idea).
  • The word can be used when talking about Halloween.
  • The word has two vowels: E and A.
  • The word starts with the letter D.
  • Some letters in the word are the same.
  • The word means to feel very scared or worried.

Answer:

The word is “dread.

