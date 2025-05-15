Wordle May 15, 2025: Clues & Answer for Puzzle #1426

Today's Wordle is a bit tricky! Many players are having a hard time solving it. Don’t worry—we’re here to help with easy clues and the answer if you need it.

If you are playing and feel stuck, it’s okay. Let’s help you guess the word.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a fun game. You have to guess a 5-letter word in 6 tries.

Green box: Letter is in the right place.

Yellow box: Letter is in the word but in the wrong place.

Gray box: Letter is not in the word.

Clues for Today’s Word (Game #1426):

The word has 3 vowels. (a, e, i, o, u)

The word starts with E.

One letter comes two times.

The word ends with R.

The word means: You really want to do something.

Today’s Wordle Answer:

The answer is EAGER.

What does “EAGER” mean?

Eager means you really want to do something.

Example: “I am eager to play outside.”