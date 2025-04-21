  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Wordle & NYT Strands Answers for April 21, 2025 – A Spate of Variety Acts!

Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025
x

 Wordle #1391: Hints and Tips for April 10, 2025

Highlights

Stuck on today’s Wordle or NYT Strands puzzle? We’ve got all the hints and answers you need without spoiling the fun too soon.

Need help with today’s Wordle? We’ve got you covered—but beware of spoilers ahead!

Wordle Hints:

Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.

First letter: It starts with a consonant.

Double letters? Nope—no repeating letters.

Hint: As a noun, it means a sudden flood or outpouring (think emotions or events).

Today’s Wordle Answer: SPATE

How’d you do today?

NYT Strands #414 – Monday, April 21, 2025

Strands Theme: “What Talent!”

This puzzle is all about stage performances.

Spangram Clue:

Spangram orientation: Mostly vertical (bottom to top).

Hint: It sums up the puzzle’s whole theme.

First letters of theme words:

MA

AC

JU

DU

CO

DA

VA (Spangram)

Today’s Spangram: VARIETYACTSFull List of Theme Words:

MAGICIAN

ACROBAT

JUGGLER

DUET

COMIC

DANCER

VARIETYACTS (spangram)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick