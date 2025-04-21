Live
Wordle & NYT Strands Answers for April 21, 2025 – A Spate of Variety Acts!
Highlights
Stuck on today’s Wordle or NYT Strands puzzle? We’ve got all the hints and answers you need without spoiling the fun too soon.
Need help with today’s Wordle? We’ve got you covered—but beware of spoilers ahead!
Wordle Hints:
Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.
First letter: It starts with a consonant.
Double letters? Nope—no repeating letters.
Hint: As a noun, it means a sudden flood or outpouring (think emotions or events).
Today’s Wordle Answer: SPATE
How’d you do today?
NYT Strands #414 – Monday, April 21, 2025
Strands Theme: “What Talent!”
This puzzle is all about stage performances.
Spangram Clue:
Spangram orientation: Mostly vertical (bottom to top).
Hint: It sums up the puzzle’s whole theme.
First letters of theme words:
MA
AC
JU
DU
CO
DA
VA (Spangram)
Today’s Spangram: VARIETYACTSFull List of Theme Words:
MAGICIAN
ACROBAT
JUGGLER
DUET
COMIC
DANCER
VARIETYACTS (spangram)
