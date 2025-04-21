Wordle & NYT Strands Answers for April 21, 2025 – A Spate of Variety Acts!

Need help with today’s Wordle? We’ve got you covered—but beware of spoilers ahead!

Wordle Hints:

Vowels: There are two vowels in the word.

First letter: It starts with a consonant.

Double letters? Nope—no repeating letters.

Hint: As a noun, it means a sudden flood or outpouring (think emotions or events).

Today’s Wordle Answer: SPATE

How’d you do today?

NYT Strands #414 – Monday, April 21, 2025

Strands Theme: “What Talent!”

This puzzle is all about stage performances.

Spangram Clue:

Spangram orientation: Mostly vertical (bottom to top).

Hint: It sums up the puzzle’s whole theme.

First letters of theme words:

MA

AC

JU

DU

CO

DA

VA (Spangram)

Today’s Spangram: VARIETYACTSFull List of Theme Words:

MAGICIAN

ACROBAT

JUGGLER

DUET

COMIC

DANCER

VARIETYACTS (spangram)