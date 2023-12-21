X Back Online After Brief Outage, Timeline Feed Restored

Currently identified as X, Twitter recently experienced a temporary outage lasting over an hour. Although the platform was accessible during this period, users encountered an issue where tweets were not visible on their timelines.

On a Thursday morning, Twitter users could not view tweets despite the app and websites being operational. Tabs such as Following, For You, and Lists were contentless. This outage was not limited to Indian users but had a global impact, specifically affecting tweet visibility. The hashtag #TwitterDown quickly trended on the platform as users grappled with the inability to see tweets, even though they could create and post them.

This page is down

I scream. You scream. We all scream... for us to fix this page. We’ll stop making jokes and get things up and running soon. pic.twitter.com/mNoKd0RmSM — mtmt (@mtmtlife) December 13, 2023

The error message indicated with humour, "This page is down. I scream. You scream. We all scream... for us to fix this page. We’ll stop making jokes and get things up and running soon."



Notably, Twitter Spaces remained unaffected, and several users took advantage of this feature to host discussions about the ongoing outage on the platform. This incident adds to a series of recent technical challenges the Elon Musk-owned platform has faced. On December 14, all outgoing links from X abruptly ceased functioning due to an issue with the URL redirect function. This malfunction directed users to a fundamental error page instead of their intended destinations.

Another significant disruption occurred on March 6 when the platform experienced downtime for several hours. Users encountered difficulties accessing links, images, and videos, disrupting their regular usage. This outage affected many users, with some regions reporting slower website performance than usual.