Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge technology charges devices without wires

Today, Xiaomi introduced the first remote air charging technology of its kind. Yes, you read that right. Mi Air Charge technology allows you to charge smartphones remotely over the air just by standing near the charger. Xiaomi has not revealed when it plans to launch its Mi Air Charge commercially.

In a blog post, Xiaomi explained how its remote charging technology works. The isolated charging stack is equipped with five-phase jamming antennas that Xiaomi says can precisely detect the smartphone's location. Xiaomi has also developed a small antenna array with a built-in "beacon antenna" and "receiving antenna array" for the smartphone.

"The beacon antenna transmits position information with low power consumption. The set of receiving antennas composed of 14 antennas converts the millimetre-wave signal emitted by the charging cell into electrical energy through the rectifier circuit, to turn the sci-fi charging experience into reality", explained Xiaomi in the blog post.

Mi Air Charge technology is capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously with 5W for each device. Xiaomi has not specified the exact radius, but it says "several meters". The company also noted that physical objects do not obstruct charging efficiency in any way.

At present, Xiaomi's remote charging technology only supports smartphones. It plans to add support for smartwatches, bracelets, and other wearable devices soon. The company also has plans to make all smart home devices equipped with remote charging technology. Xiaomi aims to turn the whole house wireless through Mi Air charging technology.