Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally; Know price and specifications

Xiaomi has launched its flagship smartphone "Mi 11" globally. Mi 11 is the company's first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Mi 11 starts at 749 euros (Rs 65,800 roughly) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. My 11 also comes with 256GB of storage, and this variant is priced at 799 euros (Rs 70,100 roughly). The smartphone also has a 12GB + 256GB variant, but Xiaomi has not released this variant.

Mi 11 has three colour options: Cloud White, Horizon Blue, and Midnight Gray. In terms of specs, Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HRD 10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor that can also be used as a heart rate monitor.

There's a triple camera setup on the Mi 11 with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. It also has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Mi 11 is powered by a 4,600 mAh battery with 55 W Mi TurboCharge wired charging and Quick Charge 4+ fast charging support. It also comes with support for 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, Mi 11 runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, making its world debut alongside the smartphone. Connectivity options on the Mi 11 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Mi 11 in India soon. There are also reports of a Mi 11 Lite that could make its debut alongside the Mi 11.