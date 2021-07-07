Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale today in limited quantities

Xiaomi launched the flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra in India in April, and will finally go on sale in India today at 12 noon. However, the smartphone will be available in limited quantities. Xiaomi has also opened pre-registration for the sale of Mi 11 Ultra on its website.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Processor



The Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67 W fast charging, 67 W wireless charging and 10 W reverse charging. Mi 11 Ultra comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra:Displays



Mi 11 Ultra has two displays with the second one positioned at the back, which is a 1.1-inch AMOLED Always-On display. This screen works as a viewfinder for the rear camera and also displays notifications for calls, time, battery level, and more. On the front, the smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD + Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Camera

In the photography department, the phone has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel 128-degree ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 48-megapixel periscope lens with 120x zoom. Furthermore, the Mi 11 Ultra has a 10x hybrid zoom.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Colours



The smartphone is available in two colour options, Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Price



Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is the company's most expensive phone in India so far with a price tag of ₹ 69,999. Since the Mi 11 Ultra will be available in limited quantities, it is better to pre-register for sale on the Xiaomi website. You can pre-enrol by logging into mi.com with your Mi ID, and then you will need to purchase an "ultra gift card" worth ₹ 1,999 that you can redeem while purchasing the Mi 11 Ultra. The gift card also comes with two free screen replacements, an additional F code, annual Times Prime membership and Mi 11 Ultra merchandise, Superfan box.