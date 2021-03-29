Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra to feature Samsung's ISOCELL GN2 sensor

Beijing: Xiaomi is all set to announce the Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, as well as the new Mi MIX smartphone and now a new report has claimed that Mi 11 Ultra will come with Samsung's ISOCELL GN2's 1/1.12-inch sensor.

Xiaomi and Samsung have co-developed the GN2 lens by researching for 18 months for the upcoming flagship phone, reports GizmoChina.

Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor has the capability to shoot at 50-megapixels and has 1.4 um large pixels. It also uses 4 is to 1 pixel binning tech.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 11 Ultra will feature a new battery technology that uses silicone-oxide for the anode. It will also come with a phase (solid-liquid-gas) changing cooing technology for more efficient cooling.

The Mi 11 Ultra will have a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch hole for the front-facing camera. Powering it will be Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor.

There will also be a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a periscope lens camera that brings up to 120X zoom.