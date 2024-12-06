Xiaomi to Launch the Highly Anticipated Redmi Note 14 5G Series on December 9

Live
Highlights
With the Redmi Note 14 Series launch, Xiaomi takes this legacy to new heights, redefining industry standards in design, performance, and durability.
Xiaomi, India’s most loved and trusted Smartphone X AIoT brand, is set to launch the highly anticipated Redmi Note 14 5G Series on December 9, 2024, at 12 PM. The launch event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s official YouTube channel.
The Redmi Note series has established a legacy of delivering innovation, trust, and value. With the Redmi Note 14 Series launch, Xiaomi takes this legacy to new heights, redefining industry standards in design, performance, and durability.
The lineup will include three models:
- Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G: Featuring IP68 water and dust resistance and a flagship 50MP AI-powered camera, this device is built for superior performance and durability.
- Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G: A refined offering with a premium dual-tone design, Curved display, and robust build quality for a seamless user experience.
- Redmi Note 14 5G: Designed to bring style and innovation to daily life, this model combines a Sony sensor, sleek design, and vibrant display.
Xiaomi will also introduce two new AIoT products during the event:
- Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Smart Speaker: A portable, high-quality audio solution for on-the-go listening.
- Redmi Buds 6: Equipped with advanced noise cancellation and customizable audio profiles, offering an unparalleled listening experience.
Launch Details:
- Date: December 9, 2024
- Time: 12 PM
- Livestream Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/
04Zu_auLfOE
