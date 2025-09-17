Live
YouTube AI 2025: Turn Videos Into Music, Motion & Magic with Veo 3
Create amazing videos on YouTube with AI! Use Veo 3 for Shorts, add motion, objects, music, and even turn words into songs. Make fun, creative videos in minutes!
YouTube has added new tools to help everyone make fun and creative videos. These tools use AI (artificial intelligence) to make video creation easier, faster, and more exciting. Now you can add motion, objects, sounds, and music to your videos with just a few taps.
1. Make Videos with Veo 3
You can make videos on YouTube Shorts using AI.
Veo 3 Fast makes videos quickly at 480p.
Now you can even add sound to your videos.
To use it, tap create → sparkle icon.
2. Make Your Videos Fun
Add Motion: Make photos move like a dance or sports action.
Stylize: Change how videos look, like pop art or origami style.
Add Objects: Put things like toys or characters in your video using words.
3. Edit Videos with AI
AI can make a first version of your video for you.
It adds music, transitions, and voiceovers automatically.
You can then change it and make it your own.
4. Turn Words into Songs
Take lines from videos and make songs.
You can choose chill, fun, or danceable music.
The original video creator will still get credit.
5. Safe and Clear
AI videos have watermarks and labels so you know they are made by AI.