Apple's New C1 5G Modem in iPhone 16e Marks Major Leap, Says Bob Borchers

Apple's new C1 5G modem, featured in the iPhone 16e, represents a significant advancement, improving efficiency by 25%, according to Bob Borchers, Apple's Global Marketing Director for iPhone. Speaking ahead of the iPhone 16e's India launch, Borchers praised the modem as a "giant step forward" for the company, noting its integration with Apple Silicon, which has been instrumental in enhancing both performance and power efficiency.

The C1 modem, built on a 4-nanometer node, brings faster speeds and improved baseband performance. “We’re applying our tools from Apple Silicon to this crucial component, making it 25% more efficient than the previous generation while performing the same tasks,” Borchers explained.

In addition to the new modem, the iPhone 16e will feature iOS 18.4, which will introduce native support for 10 Indian languages, expanding beyond the previously supported Hindi. Borchers highlighted that this update would bring a "natural experience" to 90% of the Indian population, with Apple's signature touch on fonts and design.

Discussing the iPhone 16e's name, Borchers emphasized that it clearly indicates the device is part of the iPhone 16 family. The iPhone 16e shares core features with its flagship counterparts, such as the A18 chip, a 48-megapixel Fusion camera, and an OLED display. Borchers explained, "We wanted it to be clear that the iPhone 16e is exciting and essential for everyone."

He also compared the iPhone 16e to the iPhone SE, noting that it is a substantial upgrade in terms of design and features. With a 6.1-inch all-display design, ceramic shield, and incredible battery life, the iPhone 16e offers a leap forward for customers coming from older iPhone models or even other platforms.