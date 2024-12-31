Flipkart Year End Sale 2024: Huge Discounts on iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and Top Smartphones

Officially, the Flipkart Year End Sale 2024 has begun, offering significant savings on a variety of well-liked smartphones and gadgets. This is the ideal moment to take advantage of Flipkart's iPhone 15 discounts, iPhone 16 sale offers, and much more if you're in the market for a new phone.

Now, the green iPhone 15 is only Rs 58,999; the other colours, which include black, blue, and pink, are Rs 59,999. With this significant discount, buyers can save up to Rs 21,000 on the green model and Rs 20,000 on the other colours, compared to the original launch price of Rs 79,999. Don't pass up these amazing Flipkart iPhone 15 bargains this year.

Those who want the newest in Apple technology may now afford it thanks to Flipkart's year-end discounts on the iPhone 16. The iPhone 16 is now available for Rs 74,900 instead of Rs 79,999, which is an even better deal because certain bank offers are now offering an extra Rs 4,000 off.

Top gadgets like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, which is currently on sale for Rs 64,999 (256GB model), a huge Rs 35,000 reduction from its previous price of Rs 99,999, are among the items in the Flipkart electronics sale in addition to iPhones. The Motorola G85 is now available for Rs 17,999 with further bank savings, and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is now available for Rs 27,999 (down from Rs 31,999).

Customers can get savings on other well-known phones, such the Poco C61 and Nothing Phone 2 for Rs 22,499, as well as discounts on a variety of other categories during the Flipkart Year End Sale. The Flipkart Year End Sale 2024 is the place to be for the best deals on smartphones, whether you're searching for a flagship model or something more affordable.