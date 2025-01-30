Nothing to Launch Phone 3a Series on March 4; Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Revenue

London-based tech startup Nothing has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming Phone 3a series, set for March 4, 2025. The company revealed the news during its quarterly community update, marking a significant step in the company’s growth.

With the Phone 3a series, Nothing plans to prioritize the "core user needs" in key areas such as camera, screen, processor, and design, aiming to deliver a superior user experience at a more accessible price point. The series is expected to feature two models: the Phone 3a and a Pro model. It will likely ship with Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, out of the box. Additionally, enhanced telephoto capabilities are anticipated for the new series.

In partnership with Flipkart, Nothing has already set up a notify page for interested users. Co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared insights into the (a) Series, explaining that the phones are tailored for users who seek a solid user experience, not necessarily the latest specs. "Some users are after the latest innovations, while others value a great overall experience—that’s who the (a) Series is for," he stated.

While it's still unclear whether the phones will feature MediaTek or Qualcomm processors, speculations suggest a mix of both might be included in the final lineup.

Alongside the Phone 3a announcement, Nothing revealed a major milestone: the company has surpassed $1 billion in lifetime revenue since its founding in October 2020. Notably, over half of this revenue came in 2024 alone. Tim Holbrow, Nothing’s CFO, expressed excitement about the company’s rapid growth: “We entered 2024 with the aim to build on the successes of Phone (2) and Ear (2), with products like the Phone (2a) and CMF Phone 1. This growth is super exciting, and we’re eager to see what 2025 holds.”

As Nothing continues to expand its product offerings and build scale, the Phone 3a series is expected to play a key role in solidifying its place in the competitive smartphone market.