OnePlus 13T Display Specs Confirmed Ahead of April 24 Launch

With just a day to go before its official unveiling in China, OnePlus has shared key display and hardware specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13T, a more compact version of the flagship OnePlus 13. The device will debut on April 24 at 2:30 PM local time (12 PM IST).

The OnePlus 13T will feature a 6.32-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,216 x 2,640 pixels), a 120Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 460ppi. The screen supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision, with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The company has highlighted several proprietary technologies integrated into the display, including its self-developed P2 display chip, Bright Eye Protection 2.0, and an advanced display production process said to be unique among Chinese smartphone makers.

Enhanced Usability Features

OnePlus has also introduced a “Sun Display” mode, designed for enhanced visibility under direct sunlight. Additional features like Rain Touch 2.0 and Glove Touch aim to improve touch accuracy in challenging conditions.

Confirmed Hardware Specs

Powering the OnePlus 13T is the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, alongside a 6,260mAh "Glacier Battery". The device will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out of the box.

On the imaging front, the phone will feature a dual 50MP rear camera setup, comprising a Sony primary sensor and a secondary sensor offering 2x optical and 4x lossless zoom. The phone is also equipped with a Wi-Fi G1 chip tailored for enhanced gaming performance and weighs just 185g.

Design and Color Variants

Instead of the traditional Alert Slider, the OnePlus 13T will come with a new Shortcut Key. It will be available in three color options: Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (Pink) (translated from Chinese).

The OnePlus 13T is positioned as a feature-rich mid-flagship device, combining premium display innovations with strong performance and battery life. All eyes are now on the official launch tomorrow to see how the 13T will stand against its rivals.