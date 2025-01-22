Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How and Where to Watch the Livestream in India

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is set to unveil the brand-new Galaxy S25 series, featuring cutting-edge AI technology and improved hardware. This flagship lineup promises to bring some exciting innovations to the smartphone market. For tech enthusiasts in India, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live and stay updated on all the latest announcements.

Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Livestream India: When and Where to Watch

The Samsung Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled to take place on January 22, 2025, at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which translates to 11:30 PM India time. The event will be available for live streaming across several platforms. You can catch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 livestream India on Samsung’s official website, Samsung Newsroom, and the official Samsung YouTube channel. Additionally, the event will be shared on Samsung’s social media pages for real-time updates.

How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked Live: Samsung 2025 Event Live Stream Details

If you're eager to witness the unveiling of the Galaxy S25 series, here’s how to tune in:

Visit Samsung’s official website or YouTube channel for direct access to the Samsung Unpacked 2025 live streaming link. Follow Samsung’s social media for updates and highlights throughout the event. Make sure to adjust your time zone to catch the event live at Galaxy Unpacked India time—11:30 PM IST.

What to Expect from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 Updates

At the Galaxy Unpacked January 2025 updates event, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, with rumors also hinting at the introduction of a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Slim. This could rival Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air, but is expected to be available later.

The Galaxy S25 series is rumored to include advanced AI-driven features, a new version of One UI based on Android 15, and improved hardware, such as 12GB RAM and dynamic AMOLED displays. The new wake word for the AI assistant, "Hey Gemini," will replace “Hey Google,” signaling the next phase of AI integration for Samsung users.

Samsung Unpacked India Viewing Guide: What to Look For

For those in India, the Samsung Unpacked India viewing guide will provide crucial details on the event, including all the new announcements and product launches. Fans and tech enthusiasts can expect an exciting showcase of the latest smartphone technology, along with key information about when the new Galaxy S25 series will be available for purchase.