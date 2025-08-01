Top EPC Players Accelerating Wind & Solar Projects in India

India is on an inspiring journey toward a cleaner and more sustainable future. However, reaching those renewable energy goals needs more than just big ideas. It requires strong partnerships, solid infrastructure, and flawless execution. And that’s where EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) companies step in.

Today, these trailblazing firms are helping shape the energy landscape of tomorrow. They are turning open land into solar parks while harnessing the wind to power entire communities. In fact, via smart solutions, dependable delivery, and a commitment to scale, a few standout players are making a real difference. So, let's have a look at the top EPC companies helping bring India’s wind and solar dreams to life—one project at a time.

Suzlon Energy

Founded in 1995, Suzlon Energy is one of India’s most recognized names in the renewable energy space. The company has installed over 21 GW of wind energy across 17 countries, with more than 15,000 MW commissioned in India alone. Headquartered in Pune, Suzlon has 14 manufacturing facilities across the country and a team of over 7,700 employees. The company pioneered the ‘Concept to Commissioning’ model, offering end-to-end EPC services for wind projects. In recent years, Suzlon has also expanded into solar and wind-solar hybrid solutions, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable, cost-effective energy.

Hartek Group

Hartek Group has been a key contributor to India’s renewable energy evolution since 1991. With over 10 GW of solar capacity connected to the national grid, the company offers turnkey EPC services, including power systems, substation infrastructure, and rooftop installations. It has also installed 200 MW of rooftop solar across the country. Hartek’s focus on intelligent infrastructure and smart cities, combined with a strong track record in timely project execution, makes it a preferred partner for both government and private sector clients in the power sector.

Kshema Power India Pvt. Ltd.

Established in 1998 by Dr. Satheesh Basant, Kshema Power is a Chennai-based EPC company specializing in wind and solar infrastructure. The company has executed more than 3.5 GW of wind projects and over 8 GW in land development services for both wind and solar parks across India. With expertise in utility-scale and rooftop solar installations, transmission lines, and substation development, Kshema Power has built a reputation for reliability, timely delivery, and deep regional knowledge. Its integrated EPC capabilities make it a trusted partner in India’s clean energy expansion.

Axis Energy Ventures

Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the Axis Energy Group, has emerged as a major player in wind and hybrid EPC solutions. It has developed and commissioned over 1,000 MW of wind projects and has signed MoUs to develop up to 5 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company emphasizes operational excellence and grid-flexible power solutions, including the adoption of Bundling–Banking–Balancing (BBB) models that help deliver round-the-clock renewable energy. Axis Energy’s comprehensive approach positions it as a vital enabler of India’s energy future.

As India races toward its 500 GW renewable energy target, these EPC companies are laying the foundation for a cleaner, greener future. Whether through scale, innovation, or on-the-ground execution, these firms are not just building infrastructure; they’re powering the transition to sustainable energy. Their contributions, one project at a time, are certainly shaping the future of India's energy landscape.