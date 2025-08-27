Apple Announces iPhone 17 Debut, Sales in India Start on

Apple on Friday announced that it is opening its fourth store in Pune on 4 September. In Pune, the tech mammoth’s rearmost outlet will be called Apple Koregaon Park, making it the company’s fourth store in the country.

iPhone 17 launch date verified for 9 September 2025 at Apple Event in Cupertino

The tech mammoth has blazoned the Apple launch event for its iPhone 17 lineup. On 9 September 2025, the iPhone 17 will be unveiled at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino.

The iPhone 17 India price and Apple iPhone 17 releases will be on 19 September after the global launch event, and pre-orders will open a week before on 12 September.

The big new announcement for the iPhone 17 series will be the iPhone 17 Air, a new slim and lightweight model, expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have iPhone 17 features India including a periscope telephoto camera with superior optical zoom, new A19 Bionic chip, and iOS 26 with enhanced AI features.

iPhone 17 Series Design

iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 will reportedly come in a iPhone 17 pre-order version of the flat-edge form factor with slimmer bezels and a lighter design. Pro models will likely have a titanium body to be lighter and more durable.

iPhone 17 Series: Camera

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaks point to the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max getting a periscope telephoto lens for better optical zoom, and improved low-light performance. These models might also be able to record 8K videos.

iPhone 17 Series: Pricing in India

iPhone 17: Though the iPhone 17 price has not been revealed by Apple yet, some industry sources have reported the base model iPhone 17 starting at about ₹79,900. iPhone 17 India sale is expected to start above ₹1,29,900, while the iPhone 17 Air might offer a more affordable premium experience in between.