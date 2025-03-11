Galaxy Book 5 Series Debuts in India, Pre-Orders Now Open

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Book 5 series in India, incorporating artificial intelligence features powered by both Microsoft Copilot Plus PC and Samsung's proprietary Galaxy AI technology. The lineup includes three models: Galaxy Book 5 Pro, Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360, and Galaxy Book 5 360. Pricing for the series starts at Rs 1,14,990, and pre-booking is now open with special offers.

Galaxy Book 5 Series: Pricing

- Galaxy Book 5 Pro: Rs 1,49,990 onwards

- Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360: Rs 1,63,990 onwards

- Galaxy Book 5 360: Rs 1,14,990 onwards

Customers can pre-book the Galaxy Book 5 series on Samsung’s official website, Samsung India Smart Cafés, select authorized retail outlets, and online platforms. The devices will be available for purchase starting March 20.

Pre-booking offers include Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at a discounted rate of Rs 2,999 with the purchase of any Galaxy Book 5 series model.

The Galaxy Book 5 series is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 2) with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling AI workloads at up to 47 TOPS. The integration of Copilot Plus PC enhances AI functionality, while Samsung’s Galaxy AI suite brings features such as Photo Remaster for image clarity improvements and AI Select for instant data extraction.

The Pro variants of the Galaxy Book 5 series feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 3K resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Vision Booster technology for enhanced visuals. These displays are paired with a quad-speaker system supporting Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity features include Phone Link, Quick Share, Multi-Control, and Second Screen, offering seamless integration across Samsung devices.

Specifications of Galaxy Book 5 Series

Galaxy Book 5 Pro:

- Display: 14-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5

- Graphics: Intel Arc

- RAM: 16GB / 32GB

- Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

- Battery: 63.1Wh

- Audio: Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

- Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)

Galaxy Book 5 Pro 360:

- Display: 16-inch AMOLED, 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate

- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5

- Graphics: Intel Arc

- RAM: 16GB / 32GB

- Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

- Battery: 76.1Wh

- Audio: Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

- Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)

Galaxy Book 5 360:

- Display: 15-inch AMOLED, FHD resolution, 60Hz refresh rate

- Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7/5

- Graphics: Intel Arc

- RAM: 16GB / 32GB

- Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

- Battery: 68.1Wh

- Audio: Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

- Camera: 2MP (1080p FHD)