Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra Appears in Leaks, Highlights Reduced Notch Size

Samsung’s next-generation high-end Android tablets are about to launch. WinFuture has published Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak, which show a significant change to its display.

Samsung’s “Ultra” tablet has always been a monster of a device. A 14.6-inch display makes it supersized but also svelte and thin, all while packing a punch with its performance. A notable feature that has been carried over in every generation of Samsung’s largest tablet is its display notch.

While every other device in the lineup has shunned the notch, Samsung tablet notch has included one in its design for years. The notch has always featured two front-facing cameras.

WinFuture has now acquired and published Galaxy Tab S11 images, and it is immediately clear to see the same general Tab S11 Ultra design language that Samsung uses for its supersized tablets. Per the report, the Ultra will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor, and come with 16GB of RAM and an 11,600 mAh battery while shipping with Android 16 / One UI 8. All of this will be wrapped in a device that’s just “around” 5mm thick.

The only noticeable difference in these leaked images, however, is the display notch. Samsung tablet 2025 has been slimmed down and isn’t as pronounced as previous models. The notch is also rounded and more closely resembles a half-circle cut into the display rather than the distinct notch of its predecessors. The reason for the reduction is simple, as Samsung has removed one of the two front-facing cameras included in the tablet. Previous models came with both a standard lens and an ultrawide, but the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will only house one of these two cameras.

It could ultimately prove to be a net positive for users, even if it remains jarring to see a notch of any kind on such a large tablet.