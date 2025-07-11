Galaxy Watch8 Series Unveiled at Unpacked 2025: Smarter Sleep, Fitness & Daily Health Tracking

With personal wellness taking on greater importance in everyday life, Galaxy Watch8 comes with smarter health Galaxy Watch8 features in the thinnest design ever, to help support daily well-being.

Experience a daily health coaching session with Galaxy Watch8 series first look, which is equipped with sleep coaching, running coach, and insights on antioxidant and vascular levels to help users track, form and develop their healthy habits. A soft-edged cushion design and built-in Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, provide sophisticated design language and convenient, hands-free experience.

The editorial team from Samsung Newsroom got a sneak peek at the Galaxy Watch8 launch 2025 at Galaxy Unpacked 2025.

Galaxy Watch8 series highlights:

Bedtime Guidance: Goodnight to Monday Blues

Monday blues don’t just happen because of fatigue from the weekend but are also linked to the changing sleep cycle. To reset their daily routines, users can try Bedtime Guidance which suggests the ideal bedtime after the smartwatch analyzes sleep data for the past three days.

Vascular Load: Track Vascular Health While Sleeping

Galaxy Watch8 series is loaded with the Vascular Load feature that keeps users updated with their cardiovascular load during sleep and offers a greater understanding of stress levels from the advanced Galaxy Watch8 sleep tracking.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch8 specs also considers related data — like sleep duration, physical activity, and stress levels — to provide a more comprehensive look at overall health and wellness.

Running Coach: Get Real-Time, Personalized Tips

Correct pacing and real-time feedback are two of the keys to running safely without injury. Galaxy Watch8 series’ Running Coach analyzes running performance and gives real-time feedback after a 12-minute run. The Galaxy Watch8 health features determine the user’s running ability on a scale of 10, followed by an automatically customized training plan over the course of three to five weeks for improvement.