iPhone 16e: Ultimate Experience at the Best Price, Check Price

The iPhone 16e is built for Apple Intelligence, powered by the A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and super-high-resolution 48MP Fusion camera for stunning photos and videos. With a durable design, Ceramic Shield front, and advanced privacy features, it’s built to last and protect your data.

Pricing: From $599 or $24.95/mo. for 24 months.

From $599 or $24.95/mo. for 24 months. Pre-order: Starting February 21, 5:00 a.m. PST.

Starting February 21, 5:00 a.m. PST. Availability: February 28.

Prices in India: The iPhone 16e is priced from Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model, with 256GB and 512GB options available for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Enjoy up to 26 hours of video playback, super-fast 5G connectivity, and advanced AI tools for productivity and creativity. Upgrade today for the best performance, battery life, and camera technology.

Explore the iPhone 16e in black and white finishes, and check out the new USB-C port, Face ID, and Action Button features that enhance your experience.

Privacy and sustainability are at the core of the iPhone 16e, with over 30% recycled content and advanced privacy protections. Get ready to elevate your mobile experience with Apple Intelligence.

Available for trade-in discounts and flexible payment options.