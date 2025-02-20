Live
- Papon calls his track ‘Sabse Haseen Tu’, a celebration of love
- What gave lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri, ‘Ishq ka sabak’?
- VP Dhankhar to interact with Ambedkar Marathwada University students on Feb 22
- Two killed, six hurt in Bengal as vehicle going to Maha Kumbh collides with truck on NH19
- How SONY Has Been Attracting Online Gamers for So Many Years
- Nippon Paint India Announces AYDA Award Winners 2024
- Sudhanshu Saria on Ali-Richa presenting TAPS: ‘Straight couple telling LGBTQ+ Story is cherry on top
- FIH Pro League: India captain Harmanpreet says team looks to maintain consistency in matches against Ireland
- EPIC Foundation, Taiwan’s TEEMA join hands to bolster trade relations
- Health Ministry launches screening drive against high BP, diabetes, cancer in adults
iPhone 16e: Ultimate Experience at the Best Price, Check Price
The iPhone 16e starts at Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model in India, with 256GB and 512GB variants priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900.
The iPhone 16e is built for Apple Intelligence, powered by the A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and super-high-resolution 48MP Fusion camera for stunning photos and videos. With a durable design, Ceramic Shield front, and advanced privacy features, it’s built to last and protect your data.
- Pricing: From $599 or $24.95/mo. for 24 months.
- Pre-order: Starting February 21, 5:00 a.m. PST.
- Availability: February 28.
Prices in India: The iPhone 16e is priced from Rs. 59,900 for the 128GB model, with 256GB and 512GB options available for Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.
Enjoy up to 26 hours of video playback, super-fast 5G connectivity, and advanced AI tools for productivity and creativity. Upgrade today for the best performance, battery life, and camera technology.
Explore the iPhone 16e in black and white finishes, and check out the new USB-C port, Face ID, and Action Button features that enhance your experience.
Privacy and sustainability are at the core of the iPhone 16e, with over 30% recycled content and advanced privacy protections. Get ready to elevate your mobile experience with Apple Intelligence.
Available for trade-in discounts and flexible payment options.