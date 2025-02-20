iPhone 17 Pro Reverse Wireless Charging & Design Rumors

Although it's only February 2025, rumors about Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 models are already circulating.

While many leaks can be accurate, it's important to take them with a grain of salt, as some can be far off. The latest buzz suggests that Apple is testing a new wireless reverse charging feature for the iPhone 17 Pro.

According to leaks from a source on Weibo, this feature would allow the iPhone 17 Pro to charge other Apple devices, such as Air Pods, Apple Watch, or potentially a new MagSafe Battery Pack.

Reverse wireless charging isn't new; Apple introduced a limited version with the MagSafe Battery Pack on iPhones starting with the iPhone 12. However, it was discontinued with the launch of the iPhone 15 series, which moved from Lightning to USB-C.

Now, the iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly being tested with a 7.5W reverse wireless charging feature, which would allow users to charge their accessories wirelessly, making it more convenient.

The reverse wireless charging feature is still being tested, so it’s unclear if it will be ready when the iPhone 17 launches in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to have a new horizontal camera bump and a part-aluminum, part-glass back panel.