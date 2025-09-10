  • Menu
iPhone 17 Series India Prices Announced at Apple Event 2025 – Full List

Highlights

Apple Event 2025 revealed iPhone 17 prices in India. iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, iPhone Air at ₹1,19,900, iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,34,900, and iPhone 17 Pro Max up to ₹2,29,900.

The wait has come to an end for Apple enthusiasts as the company has finally launched the iPhone 17 lineup in India.

Check the latest prices here:

iPhone 17

  • 256GB – ₹82,900
  • 512GB – ₹1,02,900

iPhone Air

  • 256GB – ₹1,19,900
  • 512GB – ₹1,39,900
  • 1TB – ₹1,59,900

iPhone 17 Pro

  • 256GB – ₹1,34,900
  • 512GB – ₹1,54,900
  • 1TB – ₹1,74,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • 256GB – ₹1,49,900
  • 512GB – ₹1,69,900
  • 1TB – ₹1,89,900
  • 2TB – ₹2,29,900
