iPhone 17 Series India Prices Announced at Apple Event 2025 – Full List
Highlights
Apple Event 2025 revealed iPhone 17 prices in India. iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, iPhone Air at ₹1,19,900, iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,34,900, and iPhone 17 Pro Max up to ₹2,29,900.
The wait has come to an end for Apple enthusiasts as the company has finally launched the iPhone 17 lineup in India.
Check the latest prices here:
iPhone 17
- 256GB – ₹82,900
- 512GB – ₹1,02,900
iPhone Air
- 256GB – ₹1,19,900
- 512GB – ₹1,39,900
- 1TB – ₹1,59,900
iPhone 17 Pro
- 256GB – ₹1,34,900
- 512GB – ₹1,54,900
- 1TB – ₹1,74,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max
- 256GB – ₹1,49,900
- 512GB – ₹1,69,900
- 1TB – ₹1,89,900
- 2TB – ₹2,29,900
