iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Air 2025: Features & Price Comparison
Highlights
Discover the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the slim iPhone Air. Compare iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max & Air features, cameras, battery, and prices in India. Available from September 19, 2025.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The lineup includes:
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- iPhone Air (new, thinnest iPhone yet)
Preorders are open, and sales start on September 19, 2025.
Key Features and Comparisons
iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air:
- iPhone Air replaces the old “Plus” variant.
- Air is very thin (5.6mm) and weighs 165g.
- Smaller battery and single 48MP rear camera.
- iPhone 17 has 48MP ultrawide camera and standard ProMotion 120Hz display.
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max:
- Redesigned rectangular camera layout with 48MP telephoto sensor.
- A19 Pro processor with vapor chamber cooling for heavy use.
- Display sizes: Pro – 6.3-inch, Pro Max – 6.9-inch.
iPhone Air Specs:
- A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core.
- 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display.
- No vapor chamber.
Battery Life
- iPhone 17: 30 hours video playback
- iPhone 17 Pro: 31 hours
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 37 hours
- iPhone Air: 27 hours (MagSafe battery pack optional)
Software
- All phones run iOS 26 with “Liquid Glass” interface.
- AI-based features work on iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models.
Prices in India
- iPhone 17: Rs 82,900
- iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900
- iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900
The iPhone 17 series brings better displays, faster processors, and improved cameras. iPhone Air is a slim alternative with lower weight but slightly reduced performance and battery.
