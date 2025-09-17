iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Air 2025: Features & Price Comparison

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The lineup includes:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone Air (new, thinnest iPhone yet)

Preorders are open, and sales start on September 19, 2025.

Key Features and Comparisons

iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air:

iPhone Air replaces the old “Plus” variant.

Air is very thin (5.6mm) and weighs 165g.

Smaller battery and single 48MP rear camera.

iPhone 17 has 48MP ultrawide camera and standard ProMotion 120Hz display.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max:

Redesigned rectangular camera layout with 48MP telephoto sensor.

A19 Pro processor with vapor chamber cooling for heavy use.

Display sizes: Pro – 6.3-inch, Pro Max – 6.9-inch.

iPhone Air Specs:

A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core.

6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display.

No vapor chamber.

Battery Life

iPhone 17: 30 hours video playback

iPhone 17 Pro: 31 hours

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 37 hours

iPhone Air: 27 hours (MagSafe battery pack optional)

Software

All phones run iOS 26 with “Liquid Glass” interface.

AI-based features work on iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models.

Prices in India

iPhone 17: Rs 82,900

iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900

The iPhone 17 series brings better displays, faster processors, and improved cameras. iPhone Air is a slim alternative with lower weight but slightly reduced performance and battery.