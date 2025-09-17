  • Menu
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Air 2025: Features & Price Comparison

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Air 2025: Features & Price Comparison
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max vs iPhone Air 2025: Features & Price Comparison

Highlights

Discover the new iPhone 17 lineup, including the slim iPhone Air. Compare iPhone 17, Pro, Pro Max & Air features, cameras, battery, and prices in India. Available from September 19, 2025.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series on September 9, 2025. The lineup includes:

  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air (new, thinnest iPhone yet)

Preorders are open, and sales start on September 19, 2025.

Key Features and Comparisons

iPhone 17 vs iPhone Air:

  • iPhone Air replaces the old “Plus” variant.
  • Air is very thin (5.6mm) and weighs 165g.
  • Smaller battery and single 48MP rear camera.
  • iPhone 17 has 48MP ultrawide camera and standard ProMotion 120Hz display.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max:

  • Redesigned rectangular camera layout with 48MP telephoto sensor.
  • A19 Pro processor with vapor chamber cooling for heavy use.
  • Display sizes: Pro – 6.3-inch, Pro Max – 6.9-inch.

iPhone Air Specs:

  • A19 Pro chip with one fewer GPU core.
  • 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display.
  • No vapor chamber.

Battery Life

  • iPhone 17: 30 hours video playback
  • iPhone 17 Pro: 31 hours
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: 37 hours
  • iPhone Air: 27 hours (MagSafe battery pack optional)

Software

  • All phones run iOS 26 with “Liquid Glass” interface.
  • AI-based features work on iPhone 15 Pro series and newer models.

Prices in India

  • iPhone 17: Rs 82,900
  • iPhone 17 Pro: Rs 1,34,900
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 1,49,900
  • iPhone Air: Rs 1,19,900

The iPhone 17 series brings better displays, faster processors, and improved cameras. iPhone Air is a slim alternative with lower weight but slightly reduced performance and battery.

