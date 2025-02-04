  • Menu
iQOO Neo 10R: Expected Launch, Features, and Specifications

Highlights

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 10R smartphone in India on February 20. It will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, 50 MP camera, 6,400 mAh battery, and fast 80W charging.

iQOO has shared images of its upcoming Neo 10R smartphone, but the release date is not confirmed yet. Leaks suggest it will launch in India on February 20.

The phone is expected to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, 1260x2800 resolution, and 144Hz refresh rate. It will likely come with a 50 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 16 MP front camera for selfies.

The Neo 10R will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. It will have a 6,400 mAh battery and support 80W wired charging for fast charging. The phone will also likely have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, with higher options available in some regions.

The Neo 10R might have IP64 water and dust resistance, although it’s not confirmed for the Indian version. It will run on Android with iQOO’s custom interface and is expected to have a modern, stylish design.

The phone is expected to launch in India on February 20. More details will likely come out as the release date gets closer.

