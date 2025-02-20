Nothing Phone 3a Series Pricing Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series is set to debut on March 4, featuring two variants: the Phone 3a and the Phone 3a Pro. As anticipation builds, a recent report has surfaced, allegedly revealing the pricing of these devices in parts of Europe. According to details from a French publication, Dealabs, the base model is expected to see a slight price increase compared to its predecessor.

According to the leak, the Nothing Phone 3a will be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 32,000) and a higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at EUR 399 (approximately Rs. 36,000). If these details hold, the pricing aligns closely with the Nothing Phone 2a Plus, which was introduced at a similar price point.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro is speculated to be released in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, carrying a price tag of EUR 479 (around Rs. 43,000). If accurate, this would make it the costliest non-flagship model in Nothing’s lineup to date. Color options for the Phone 3a are reported to include black and white, while the Pro model may launch in black and grey.

The report indicates that the Phone 3a is expected to be available for purchase starting March 11, while the Phone 3a Pro could hit the market on March 25. These dates remain unofficial, pending an announcement from the company.

Both variants of the Nothing Phone 3a series are expected to incorporate several common features, including a 5,000mAh battery, 50W fast charging support, and Nothing OS 3.1. Additionally, both models are rumored to come with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water.

The standard Phone 3a is expected to feature a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Another reported addition is a new “Essential” key, which may serve multiple functions such as initiating voice or screen recordings.

Nothing has yet to officially confirm these details. However, if the leaks prove accurate, the Phone 3a series will mark a notable update in the company’s mid-range smartphone lineup.