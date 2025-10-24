Live
OnePlus 15R specifications surface ahead of official launch
OnePlus is expected to OnePlus launch the next OnePlus 15 flagship in China on October 27. Along with that, the company is also likely to release the Ace 6 — like how the company has been launching another model along with the smartphone leak. Ace 6 is also said to launch as OnePlus 15R in global markets, including India.
Per the leak, the OnePlus 15R might come with a 6.83- inch 1.5 K Pro XDR LTPS AMOLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to support Dolby Vision along with 2160Hz PWM dimming. As for peak brightness levels, the panel is said to deliver a global peak brightness of 1,800 nits along with a manual peak brightness of 800 nits.
Battery and Charging
Android phone is said to house a 7,800mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. If tech leaks is to be believed, OnePlus is once again putting a huge emphasis on the battery for the R-series smartphone but may not offer support for wireless charging in order to not affect the device’s performance and price too much.
Camera Setup
Moving on to the cameras, the OnePlus 15R is bruited to have a 50MP main detector, and an 8MPultra-wide detector. The leak, still, does n't reveal any information about the frontal camera, and thus we've no idea about the selfie shooter. However, the company did put a triple-lens setup with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras in last year’s OnePlus 13R.
Performance and Storage
As far as performance and storage is concerned, OnePlus has formerly verified that the Ace 6 will come with the Snapdragon processor Elite SoC. The chipset will be accompanied by LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storehouse, both of which will insure super fast performance and flawless multitasking. The leak also suggests 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage on the table.